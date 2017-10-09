Deadline For Voter Registration Is Today And Find Out What’s On This Year’s Ballot

Today is the deadline for voter registration, and for those with new addresses after Harvey, the Harris County Clerk is assuring residents that’s not a problem.

/

Stan Stanart is the Harris County Clerk.

He says he understands the strain Harvey has put on this year’s voting process, starting with registering.

If you are temporarily out of your home, he says no worries.

“You know it’s still your home still your residence even though you are not physically there because it’s under construction,” he says. “You can still vote with that registration address.”

If you have a new permanent address your registration application must be postmarked by today.

As far as what people are voting on this year, Bob Stein lays it out.

He’s a political science professor at Rice University.

“The big Items of course are the billion dollar pension bonds, there’s another municipal general obligations bond, There’s also the Houston Independent School District, Spring Branch which has a large almost 800 million dollar bond on the ballot,” he says.

Stein says this year’s voter turnout will be lower than last, but that doesn’t mean it’s not important.

He says measures like municipal bonds help the city pay off debt and fund public facilities.