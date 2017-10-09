WATCH: Group Rallies in Houston For New “Dream” Bill

DACA, an Obama-era policy, was rescinded by the Trump administration in September, and may be phased out completely by March 2018.

As the final deadline to reapply for DACA passes, a group of “Dreamers” and their allies rallied Thursday for new legislation.

Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals — more commonly called DACA — is an Obama-era immigration initiative providing protections for undocumented individuals who arrived in America as minors. Those that qualify are often called Dreamers.

The policy was rescinded by the Trump administration, and may be phased out completely by March 2018.

Now, a group called United We Dream is holding demonstrations and calling for a new “Dream” bill to be put before Congress by the end of 2017.

Watch the video above to see their rally in front of Senator John Cornyn’s Houston office.