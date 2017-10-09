News

WATCH: Group Rallies in Houston For New “Dream” Bill

As the final deadline to reapply for DACA passes, a group of “Dreamers” and their allies rallied Thursday for new legislation.

Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals — more commonly called DACA — is an Obama-era immigration initiative providing protections for undocumented individuals who arrived in America as minors. Those that qualify are often called Dreamers.

The policy was rescinded by the Trump administration, and may be phased out completely by March 2018. 

Now, a group called United We Dream is holding demonstrations and calling for a new “Dream” bill to be put before Congress by the end of 2017.

Watch the video above to see their rally in front of Senator John Cornyn’s Houston office.

 

 

Houston Public Media

Tomeka Weatherspoon

Tomeka Weatherspoon

Producer

Tomeka Weatherspoon is an Emmy-award winning producer. She produces segments, the weekly television program Arts InSight, the short film showcase The Territory and a forthcoming digital series on innovation. Originally from the Midwest, Tomeka studied convergence journalism from the world’s first journalism school at the University of Missouri. She has...

