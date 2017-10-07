WATCH: Oscar de la Renta Exhibit Opens at Museum of Fine Arts

‘The Glamour and Romance of Oscar de la Renta’ highlights some of the most stunning works by the world renown designer – from ready to wear, to dresses created to clothe first ladies and fashion icons.

In celebration of the life and career of famed designer Oscar de la Renta, the Museum of Fine Arts has mounted a breathtaking fashion retrospective.

With works highlighting de la Renta’s career from the 1960’s up to his passing in 2014, the exhibit showcases his simple silhouettes, and grand embellishments.

The exhibition’s curator André Leon Talley (former American editor-at-large for Vogue magazine) and Alex Bolen, Chief Executive Officer at Oscar de la Renta, Ltd., share their impressions of the designer’s work and style.

The exhibit runs October 8, 2017, through January 28, 2018.