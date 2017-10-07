Full Show

Home After Harvey – A Houston Matters Home Repair Special (Oct. 7, 2016)

As Greater Houston continues to recover from Harvey, many of us have in recent days turned to the challenge of repairing and renovating our flood-damaged homes. You have questions, and today on a special Saturday edition of Houston Matters, we’ve assembled home repair experts with answers.

| Posted on (Last Updated: )

As Greater Houston continues to recover from Harvey, many of us have in recent days turned to the challenge of repairing and renovating our flood-damaged homes. You have questions, and today on a special Saturday edition of Houston Matters, we’ve assembled home repair experts with answers.

Today on Houston Matters: Home After Harvey we welcome your questions for Tom Silva and Kevin O’Connor from the PBS Series This Old House along with team of local home repair and landscape experts.

Our local experts include:

Houston Matters offers a free daily, downloadable podcast here, on iTunes, Stitcher and various other podcasting apps.

 

Share

Michael Hagerty

Michael Hagerty

Senior Producer, Houston Matters

Michael Hagerty is the Senior Producer for Houston Matters. He has a degree in journalism from Abilene Christian University and has served as news director for NPR and PBS stations around Texas and The West, including: KUNR-FM in Reno, Nev.; KNPB-TV in Reno, Nev.; and KWBU-TV/FM in Waco, Texas. He...

More Information

Recent Stories