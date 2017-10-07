Home After Harvey – A Houston Matters Home Repair Special (Oct. 7, 2016)

As Greater Houston continues to recover from Harvey, many of us have in recent days turned to the challenge of repairing and renovating our flood-damaged homes. You have questions, and today on a special Saturday edition of Houston Matters, we’ve assembled home repair experts with answers.

Today on Houston Matters: Home After Harvey we welcome your questions for Tom Silva and Kevin O’Connor from the PBS Series This Old House along with team of local home repair and landscape experts.

Our local experts include:

Rob Hellyer, a residential general contractor from Premier Remodeling and Construction

Jeff Hunt, contractor and owner of Heritage Construction Services

Larry Abbott, a home improvement and remodeling specialist from Abbott Contracting

Shawn Kelly, landscape architect from Mirror Lake Designs

