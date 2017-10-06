UPDATE: Offshore Oil Platforms Evacuated Due To Nate

Nate formed in the western Caribbean Sea and moved into Central America on Thursday.

Dozens of offshore oil platforms and drilling rigs in the Gulf of Mexico have been evacuated as Tropical Storm Nate churns through warm waters on a high-speed path toward the Gulf Coast.

The Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement said in a news release that workers had been evacuated from 66 oil production platforms as of late Friday morning. That’s nearly 9 percent of the 737 manned platforms in the Gulf.

The bureau also said five rigs currently operating in the Gulf also had been evacuated, while 11 other rigs were moved out of the storm’s path.

An estimated 71 percent of the Gulf’s current oil production and 53 percent of its natural gas production has been “shut-in,” or temporarily halted, due to the storm.

Offshore facilities will be inspected for damage once the storm passes.

___

Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant is declaring a state of emergency in Mississippi’s six southernmost counties in advance of the arrival of what’s expected to be Hurricane Nate late Saturday.

State officials said at a briefing Friday in Gulfport that Nate’s main dangers will be a potential for 10 feet (3 meters) of storm-surge in low-lying areas and high winds that could damage mobile homes.

Officials say they will open 11 evacuation shelters in areas away from the immediate coast, and that buses can transport people who can’t drive.

The state’s 12 coastal casinos say they are monitoring the situation, but don’t plan complete shutdowns. A car show that attracted thousands of visitors is being curtailed.

The storm battered Central America with rain this week, killing at least 21 people.

___

A hurricane warning has been issued for a stretch of the U.S. Gulf Coast from Grand Isle, Louisiana, to the Alabama-Florida border.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami says residents in those areas should brace for possible storm surges amid the expected strengthening of Tropical Storm Nate. The storm battered Central America with rain this week, killing at least 21 people.

The center says the storm is likely to strengthen Friday over the northwestern Caribbean Sea before a possible near-hurricane-strength hit on the Cancun region at the tip of Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula.

Forecasters warn that the storm, after crossing open water, could then smash into the northern rim of the U.S. Gulf Coast as a hurricane.

___

Damage caused by Tropical Storm Nate has prompted Costa Rican officials to postpone a World Cup qualifying soccer match between that country and Honduras, which had been scheduled for Friday night.

The president of the Costa Rican Football Federation says the game will now be played Saturday afternoon in San Jose, the Costa Rican capital.

The storm killed at least seven people across Costa Rica.

___

When Tropical Storm Nate formed Thursday and forecasts put New Orleans in its projected path, one big question loomed for residents and business owners: Will the pumps work?

“That’s now a thought in everybody who lives in New Orleans,” said Devin Shearman, a manager at Katie’s restaurant and lounge, which flooded during an unexpected rainstorm Aug. 5. It was one of two flash floods this past summer that led to revelations about personnel and equipment problems at the New Orleans Sewerage and Water Board, the agency that runs the pumping system that drains the city.

Some pumps weren’t working. Some turbines that provide power to the pumps were down. There weren’t enough people on hand to man the system.

“Since early August, we have made substantial progress,” New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu said of work to upgrade the city drainage system. But he warned at a Thursday news conference that extremely heavy rain and storm surge from Nate still could pose flood dangers.

Nate formed in the western Caribbean Sea and moved into Central America on Thursday. Forecasters said it would likely emerge in the Gulf of Mexico and strengthen, possibly reaching hurricane strength before a Sunday morning landfall somewhere along the Louisiana, Mississippi or Alabama coast. Officials in the resort town of Grand Isle on a vulnerable barrier island south of New Orleans called a voluntary evacuation Thursday. To the east, in coastal St. Bernard Parish, authorities ordered an evacuation of areas not protected by levees.

In the center of Nate’s possible destinations was New Orleans, where the summer floods shook public confidence in the Sewerage and Water Board.

It’s a state-created agency governed by a board that includes the mayor and appointees of the mayor and the City Council.

After the Aug. 5 revelations, the agency’s executive director, Cedric Grant, resigned. Landrieu announced the appointment of a new six-member emergency team to run the agency, make immediate upgrades and recommend long-term changes.

The team is headed by veteran emergency expert Paul Rainwater.

“It’s an antiquated system,” Rainwater said Thursday, as he discussed his work and the decisions ahead on what will be needed in terms of equipment and personnel.

As of Thursday, city officials said, 108 of 120 pumps and 26 power generators were in place to back up working turbines. Also, the city said efforts to clean thousands of street catch basins had been stepped up, with vacuum trucks dispatched to various areas to suck out thick mud and debris.

Long-term, a major question facing the city is whether to stick with nearly century-old pumps, which cost a lot of money and manpower to maintain but last longer than newer pumps that are reported to have shorter lifespans.

Many are also questioning where the S&WB leadership needs to rest. One option is reducing its autonomy — making it a department directly under the mayor with scrutiny from the council. It’s a suggestion New Orleans Inspector General Ed Quatrevaux has made to the mayor and City Council in letters for years.

Meanwhile, city officials must deal with the public’s shaken faith in the drainage system.

The Sewerage and Water Board’s emergency management team also included a new public relations director — a result of early, erroneous initial statements that the pumps were all working during the Aug. 5 floods.

“There was a lot of misinformation, or lies, frankly, about where we stood,” City Council President Jason Williams said in a recent interview. “Moving forward, we’ve got to make sure that the Sewerage & Water Board is transparent to the public and to all branches of government, because clearly that wasn’t happening, and that there’s veracity, just being really honest.”

Williams said in a recent interview that council members recently learned pumping capacity wasn’t tested ahead of the hurricane season that began June 1.

“It’s not a time to figure out things when you’re under water and when you’re in a kayak,” he said.

“I’m glad they’re addressing it, finally, but I don’t know if you can get my approval for addressing it now, after something’s happened,” said Shearman, who says patrons were stranded in the restaurant for hours in August when water in the streets was thigh-high. “Trust can be brought back. It’s not going to come overnight though. It’s going to take a lot of time.”