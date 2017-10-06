Long Lines On Final Day Of Sign Up For D-SNAP Benefits In Harris

A Houston Police Officer working crowd control estimated there were more than 8,000 people in line

Friday is the last day to sign up for D-SNAP benefits in Harris County, and over 8 thousand people are estimated to be lined up outside the George R. Brown Convention Center.

The Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP), offers short-term food assistance benefits to families recovering from a disaster.

Hii Iluu was first in line at the George R. Brown, she arrived Thursday at 5 p.m. Ms. Iluu needed assistance because the money she qualified for from FEMA wasn’t enough to cover her losses from Hurricane Harvey.

Aide Hernandez also arrived at 5 p.m. Thursday. After waiting for hours at the Southwest Multi-Service Center she abandoned that line and headed downtown. She’s desperate for benefits because her husband is out of work because of Harvey.

“I work in hotel, so I continue to work, but my husband works in landscaping and the customers, they have houses that flooded and he can’t do work,” Hernandez said.

Officials say more than 200,000 people in Harris County have signed-up for assistance from the state run program since started registration on September 27.

A Houston Police Officer working crowd control estimated there were more than 8,000 people in line. Another HPD Officer said the long line was not unusual in size for D-SNAP registration.

George R. Brown opened around 7:30 a.m. and workers began processing applicants at 8 a.m. Registration will end at 7 p.m. Friday.

Tammy Kerchner got to the Convention Center Friday at 7 a.m. and found herself at the end of a line that stretched a mile long.

“Oh wow, we only have until 7:00? I didn’t know that,” Tammy Kerchner responded when I asked if she was concerned about being able to sign up before registration closed. “Yeah absolutely, this line is like ridiculous. I’m surprised I found the end of it.”