Full Show: Deadline Looms For Harvey Assistance, And The Politics Of Refugee Aid (Oct. 6, 2017) 

On Friday’s edition of Houston Matters: Houstonians face long lines at the GRB to apply for food assistance after Harvey. A former Assistant Secretary of State tells us how the politics of refugee assistance has changed over the years. Our non-experts discuss The Good, The Bad, And The Ugly of the week’s news. And a new exhibit opens at the MFAH on the life and work of fashion designer Oscar de la Renta.

On Friday’s edition of Houston Matters: A deadline looms for those in need of food assistance after Harvey. On the final day to apply, the line outside the George R. Brown Convention Center stretched more than a mile as Harris County residents affected by the storm try to apply for D-SNAP benefits — assistance with food and utilities. News 88.7’s Brien Straw joins us with details.

Also this hour: Anne Richard is the former Assistant Secretary of State for Population, Refugees and Migration. It’s a bureau within the State Department that provides assistance to refugees, people who’ve been displaced, and other victims of conflict from around the world. At one point, the bureau had a budget of $3.4 billion dollars. Richard recently gave a talk at the University of Houston, and, while she was here, she sat down with Houston Matters producer Maggie Martin to talk about how the politics of refugee assistance has changed.

Plus: Our rotating panel of non-experts discusses The Good, The Bad, And The Ugly of the week’s news. And we learn about a new exhibit highlighting the life and career of fashion designer Oscar de la Renta.

