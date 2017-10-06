Podcast

Party Politics, National Edition Ep. 27: Gun Control, After Vegas

“In England, if you commit a crime, the police don’t have a gun and you don’t have a gun. If you commit a crime, the police will say ‘Stop, or I’ll say stop again.'” – Comedian, Robin Williams

After a gunman used a window in the Mandalay Hotel to fire at the Route 91 music festival in Las Vegas, guitarist Caleb Keeter, who was on stage Sunday, is calling for gun control — “RIGHT. NOW

On this episode of Party Politics, co-hosts Jay Aiyer and Brandon Rottinghaus walk us through the politics of a very long week:

  • Trump’s response to Puerto Rico
  • Breaking up is hard to do? Spain – adios Catalonia and Iraq-Kurds vote for independence
  • Partisan Gerrymandering case heard at SCOTUS
  • Congress let’s CHIP program expire
  • Rex-Trump brouhaha
  • Monopoly’s Rich Uncle Pennybags trolls Equifax hearing
Then, the profs get into the horror of what happened in Vegas and the complicated politics of gun control. As always, don’t forget to listen to our weekly Texas-centered episodes, too!

Party Politics is produced by Edel Howlin and our audio engineer is Todd Hulslander.  

Mark Ralston/AFP/Getty Images via NPR

