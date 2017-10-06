Party Politics, National Edition Ep. 27: Gun Control, After Vegas

/
On this episode of Party Politics, co-hosts Jay Aiyer and Brandon Rottinghaus walk us through the politics of a very long week:
- Trump’s response to Puerto Rico
- Breaking up is hard to do? Spain – adios Catalonia and Iraq-Kurds vote for independence
- Partisan Gerrymandering case heard at SCOTUS
- Congress let’s CHIP program expire
- Rex-Trump brouhaha
- Monopoly’s Rich Uncle Pennybags trolls Equifax hearing
Then, the profs get into the horror of what happened in Vegas and the complicated politics of gun control. As always, don’t forget to listen to our weekly Texas-centered episodes, too!
Party Politics is produced by Edel Howlin and our audio engineer is Todd Hulslander.