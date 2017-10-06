Party Politics, National Edition Ep. 27: Gun Control, After Vegas

“In England, if you commit a crime, the police don’t have a gun and you don’t have a gun. If you commit a crime, the police will say ‘Stop, or I’ll say stop again.'” – Comedian, Robin Williams

On this episode of Party Politics, co-hosts Jay Aiyer and Brandon Rottinghaus walk us through the politics of a very long week:

Trump’s response to Puerto Rico

Breaking up is hard to do? Spain – adios Catalonia and Iraq-Kurds vote for independence

Partisan Gerrymandering case heard at SCOTUS

Congress let’s CHIP program expire

Rex-Trump brouhaha

Monopoly’s Rich Uncle Pennybags trolls Equifax hearing

Then, the profs get into the horror of what happened in Vegas and the complicated politics of gun control. As always, don’t forget to listen to our weekly Texas-centered episodes, too!

Party Politics is produced by Edel Howlin and our audio engineer is Todd Hulslander.