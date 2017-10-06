Party Politics, Texas Edition Ep. 27: From Harvey, A Flood Plan Emerges

/
Always lots to talk about in Texas politics, on this episode of Party Politics: Texas Edition, co-hosts Jay Aiyer and Brandon Rottinghaus discuss:
- After saying no, Gov. Abbott does about face and gives Houston $50 million for Harvey rebuild
- Texas Health and Human Services coming under fire — Harvey relief failures and loss of staff
- Trump taps Willett and Ho for 5th Circuit Court positions
- Dallas Mavericks owner, Mark Cuban, talks 2020 Presidential bid
- Harris County bail system heads to court
Then the gents take a good look at the Texas Water Development Board drafting the first ever flood plan—what might that mean? By the way, don’t forget to check out our national episodes of Party Politics, too.
Party Politics is produced by Edel Howlin and our audio engineer is Todd Hulslander.