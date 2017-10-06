Podcast

Party Politics, Texas Edition Ep. 27: From Harvey, A Flood Plan Emerges

“If you fail to plan, you are planning to fail” – Benjamin Franklin

Flooding during Harvey along Royal Shores Drive, Kingwood, Texas.

Always lots to talk about in Texas politics, on this episode of Party Politics: Texas Edition, co-hosts Jay Aiyer and Brandon Rottinghaus discuss:

Then the gents take a good look at the Texas Water Development Board drafting the first ever flood plan—what might that mean? By the way, don’t forget to check out our national episodes of Party Politics, too.

Party Politics is produced by Edel Howlin and our audio engineer is Todd Hulslander.

