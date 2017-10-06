Where Are They Now: Following A Harvey Victim Before and After the Storm.

Northwest Houston suffered severe flood damage from Harvey. We went back to visit an area we initially reported on a month ago to see what it looks like now.

It’s been over a month since Harvey devastated the Houston region.

My beat during the storm was to explore some of the worst hit areas closest to the Addicks reservoir in Northwest Houston.

That’s where I met…“I’m Sheila Hollie and I live in Savannah Estates,” she said.

Savannah Estates is adjacent to Langham Creek.

It has a long history of flooding, which is why Hollie decided to evacuate early.

“I left the neighborhood on Friday once I heard the news it was going to be really bad,” she said.

“Did you know it was going to be this bad,” I said.

“No I figured I would be back home probably by Wednesday or Thursday,” she said.

“And now it doesn’t look like that,” I said.

“No, the way it looks now since they opened up the reservoir the water is probably up to the ceiling,” she said.

Hollie prepared as best as she could.

“I didn’t take that much because I packed everything up off the floor thinking I saved everything up to about four feet,” she said.

And, as the flood waters crept in, She already knew she didn’t want to risk living in the neighborhood afterwards.

From what I can tell they probably should have never built homes over here because this is my fourth flood and I’ve had enough,” he said.

After the water receded, I went back to see what life was like for Hollie now.

The waterlogged road from a month ago is now dry and lined with tall weeds on either side.

The neighborhood fence that experienced damage, was now mid-rebuilding

Hollie’s driveway showed signs of progress too, with a mountain of drywall, cabinets and trash bags covering the entire front yard.

“When you thought you had prepared,” she says. “You put everything up high thinking, ‘Well, I know I’m going to lose the appliances, furniture, and stuff,’ but everything else since this is a one story house I was hoping a had it high enough but I didn’t have it high enough.”

As she walked me through the shell that is now her one-story home a familiar face joined us, her brother, Dwayne Hollie.

He was also by her side when we first met, during Harvey.

He was wearing a white plastic jump suit and a paper gas mask helping his sister disinfect her home.

“The house was filled with mud it was about an inch deep,” he says. “It was sewage mixed with flood water, so it was extremely toxic, nasty, and it was just horrible to walk on.”

They weren’t able to get back in the house for ten days, allowing mold to thrive.

“You could see it along the walls in every room, it had grown up to like 3 and a half feet high,” he says.

But Hollie is still holding out hope to find a new home.

“I’ve already applied for buyout,” she says. “I don’t know if I’ll get bought out, and if not, you have to put the house back together and I’ll put it back together just how I would want it to be. Maybe one day I’ll get to sell it, hopefully if its not bought out, but you might just be stuck here.”

The Harris County Flood Control District says 3,000 residents have inquired about buyouts.

So far, the County has only approved about 200 homes and Hollie’s is not one of them.