WATCH: Dealing With Mental Health Post-Harvey, With Dr. Avian Tisdale

Dr. Avian Tisdale of Avenue 360 Health & Wellness sheds light on dealing with mental health issues after the Harvey recovery efforts

Dealing with mental health issues after Harvey can be difficult.

In a live interview with Houston Matters’ Michael Hagerty, Dr. Avian Tisdale of Avenue 360 Health & Wellness explained on Thursday how to deal with stress and emotions as a result of the hurricane.

Recovery efforts for Harvey aren’t limited to physical things, Dr. Tisdale said, and now people are more likely to need access to mental health services. Mental health issues around post-Harvey can arise whether Houstonians are dealing with the loss of a loved one, possessions, or a change to one’s routine as a result of the effects of the storm.