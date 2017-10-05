An HEB Grocery Store in Meyerland Will Not Re-Open After Harvey

The company announced that rebuilding the center is not even feasible

Texas supermarket chain HEB said on Thursday that their Houston store located on Braeswood at Chimney Rock had extensive damage from Hurricane Harvey’s flooding, and that it’s not feasible to repair the facility.

But Martha Barrera, from HEB, said that they’re still committed to that community. “Meyerland has been good to us”, Barrera stressed. “We’ve been there for 25 years. A lot of people know we rebuilt after the Memorial Day floods, and this time around, it’s just not possible.”

A new HEB at Bissonnet and Rice is set to open in the spring. That location will be larger and will carry more kosher products for residents of the historically jewish neighborhood.