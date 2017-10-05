FEMA Explains How Recovery Centers Are Helping

FEMA Representative shares tips and services still available in our area for those affected by Hurricane Harvey

Houston Public Media talked with Peter Herrick, spokesperson for FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency), to dispel rumors about everything from centers closing, to the area running out of federal funds, to even concerns over immigration status of applicants.

In this part of the conversation we explore where centers are located, which one you should go to, and if they collect immigration information:

Video 2 addresses how you can use your FEMA grant money, and how they can help you get additional help and services:

Video 3 looks at the impact other disasters have on our local funding, and how funding is determined:

For more information visit disasterassistance.gov