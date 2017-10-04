Houston Sends Aid To Puerto Rico

Several aid groups and the city are sending the island food and other supplies.

At a warehouse in north Houston, workers are loading a truck full of aid supplies for Puerto Rico. Bill Baldwin is charge of the warehouse. Normally, Baldwin is a realtor, but after Harvey he set up a recovery warehouse to handle shelter overflow. Since Hurricane Maria, he has helped send aid to Puerto Rico.

“I wanted to involve everyone in the city of Houston who wanted to make a difference in Puerto Rico,” Baldwin said.

This latest “humanitarian mission,” as Blaldwin calls it, is in partnership with Mayor Sylvester Turner’s office. “Just like people have been very generous to us,” Turner said, “this is also our time where we can be very generous to Puerto Rico.” While several city council members will accompany aid workers on the trip, all supplies — including the airplane trip — have been donated with no cost to the city. The city has also provided fifty police officers to the island.

The group will also bring back three people from the island for medical care in Houston.