Houston ‘Dreamers’ Protest DACA’s Deadline, Demand Dream Act, Along With Others In The Country

Young undocumented immigrants under DACA are struggling with the October 5th deadline setup by the government to re-apply for the program, which protects them against deportation and allows them to work temporarily.

The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program (DACA), which allows hundreds of thousands of young undocumented immigrants who came to the US as minors (called dreamers) to stay in the country and work temporarily, will go away on March 5th, 2018 after president Donald Trump announced in September 5th that he would eliminate the program in order to pursue an immigration reform in Congress.

Meanwhile, dreamers who were already part of DACA were trying to re-apply before October 5th, the sharp deadline established by the government, to make sure that they wouldn’t lose their protections under the program. However, dreamers claim that no one has been able to apply for new protections under the program and now they must have their application and a $495 check ready to present at a government office by the end of the day Thursday, online publication Vox explains.

Now, dreamers nationwide have organized two days of protests in several cities across the country, including Houston, to demand that Congress pass a Dream Act. The local chapter of a national dreamer organization called United We Dream called for demonstrations in front of U.S. Representative John Culberson (R-TX) on Wednesday. According to United We Dream-Houston, they had a meeting with Culberson’s staff to convey their demands.

The group also called for demonstrations in front of U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) on Thursday.

Meanwhile, in Washington D.C., a bipartisan duo including Senators Dick Durbin (D-IL) and Lindsey Graham (R-SC) had a joint press conference to talk about their support for the passing of a Dream Act. Both Durbin and Graham have been vocal about their support to dreamers. Watch the press conference below: