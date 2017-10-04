Harvey Will Have Minimal Effect On Elections

“In voting early you don’t have to worry about where your polling location on Election Day has moved,” Harris County Clerk Stan Stanart.

Because of Hurricane Harvey, about five percent of the registered voters in Harris County will not be able to vote at their usual location. For those voters, County Clerk Stan Stanart says voting early is the way to go.

“In voting early you don’t have to worry about where your polling location on Election Day has moved,” says Stanart.

Early voting begins on October 23rd and ends on November 3rd. There will be 45 early voting locations, however eight of those locations have had to move. On Election Day, Stanart says there will be around 735 voting locations.

“We’ve had to consolidate over 30 locations having to move facilities that are not available to another location.”

Displaced voter can also vote by mail. That request must be received by October 27th. Voters that have had to move outside the county, can also choose to vote a limited ballot in their new county. That would require registering in the new county by next Tuesday, October 10th.

As a result of the Federal Court Order, Stanart reminds people to bring an ID.

“Nothing has changed from last November. People who do not have an Election ID, or one of the seven acceptable forms of photo ID, we have the process where they can fill out a declaration at the polls explaining why, and they can bring one of the supporting documents.”

Those documents include a voter registration certificate, certified birth certificate, bank statement, government check or paycheck, current utility bill, government document with voter’s name and address (original required if it contains a photograph).

For more information you can visit HarrisVotes.com.