Harris County Sheriff’s Deputy and Two Harris County Jailers Indicted

In a recent announcement from DA Kim Ogg one Harris County Sheriff’s Deputy and two Harris County jailer’s have been indicted on felony charges.

Tuesday, a Harris County Deputy and two Harris County jailers have been indicted for aggravated assault, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and two misdemeanor charges of assault-bodily injury.

Sgt. Marco Carrizales, 37, was directing traffic for a refinery, when a man allegedly drove through a four-way stop sign.

A chase ensued, and minutes later, Carrizales, allegedly hit the man with an “unknown object,” causing seriously bodily injury, breaking his eye socket.

The charge is a first-degree felony.

Dylan Goddard, 24, was a civilian detention officer at 1200 Baker, when he was transporting an inmate who was wearing handcuffs and leg irons.

A surveillance video shows Goddard lifting up the inmate and body slamming him on his skull. The inmate received seven staples to the back of his head.

The charge is a second-degree felony.

Civilian detention officer Michael Holley, 31, was walking with an inmate in handcuffs on Dec. 14, 2016 as he escorted him to the jail’s infirmary.

Surveillance video shows the inmate turning to face Holley, who then punches the inmate in the face multiple times and throws him to the ground.

Holley was also escorting a handcuffed inmate on Dec. 19, 2016, when he shoved the inmate into a wall, according to video surveillance.