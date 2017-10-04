Harvey May Delay Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s Criminal Trial

Paxton has pleaded not guilty. His attorneys say he has the right to a speedy trial.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is accused of felony securities fraud. His case has already been delayed multiple times since being indicted in 2015.

Paxton and special prosecutors will meet in Houston Wednesday, in district court. Prosecutors want to delay the trial, set to begin in December, because the Criminal Justice Center flooded during Hurricane Harvey causing delays to the court docket.

They also want to delay because they’ve gone 18-months without being paid. The sate didn’t pay their original invoice saying the special prosecutors were over-charging.