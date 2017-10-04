Smithsonian Experts Help Harvey Survivors Restore Family Treasures

Among the heirlooms that might be salvageable are photos, artwork, quilts, documents, and other keepsakes. The experts will discuss how to handle, dry, and clean these items. They will also discuss personal safety during the salvage process.

Survivors of Hurricane Harvey can learn how to salvage household treasures damaged by the storm. Smithsonian Institution preservation experts will be at State of Texas/FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers this week.

Among the heirlooms that might be salvageable are photos, artwork, quilts, important documents, and other keepsakes. The experts will discuss how to handle, dry, and clean these items. They will also discuss personal safety during the salvage process, and treatment options.

Part of the Heritage Emergency National Task Force, the Smithsonian experts are visiting these locations:

Wednesday, Oct. 4

263 Greenspoint Mall

12300 North Freeway

Houston, TX 77060

11 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 5

Unit 166 (former Goodwill store)

Gateway Shopping Center

3871 Stagg Drive

Beaumont, TX 77701

11 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Co-sponsored by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the Smithsonian Institution, the Heritage Emergency National Task Force is a partnership of 42 national service organizations and federal agencies. It was created to protect cultural heritage from the damaging effects of natural disasters and other emergencies.