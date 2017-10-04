Full Show: Political Roundup, And Outdoor Dining (Oct. 4, 2017)

On Wednesday’s edition of Houston Matters: We engage in our weekly political roundup. Houston food writers discuss their favorite places to eat outdoors. And we learn how some enclaves within Houston have unique personalities.

Houston Matters airs today at noon on 88.7FM or listen online. Join the discussion at 713-440-8870, talk@houstonmatters.org or @HoustonMatters.

On Wednesday’s edition of Houston Matters: State lawmakers are in Houston to learn what Texas can do to reduce damages from future storms like Harvey. News 88.7 politics and government reporter Andrew Schneider will tell us what was discussed. And we learn about Arkema’s response to a lawsuit brought against them after Harvey.

Also this hour: It’s time again for the Houston Matters weekly political roundup with analysis of national, state, and local political stories with an eye to how it all might affect Houston and Texas.

Then, local food writers discuss their favorite places to eat outdoors in this month’s installment of The Full Menu.

And Rice University and Preservation Houston are launching a short-term course called City In A City, where participants will learn about the distinctive enclaves within Houston that have their own, unique personality — and sometimes even their own governments.

Audio from today’s show will available after 3 p.m. CT. We also offer a free daily, downloadable podcast here, on iTunes, Stitcher and various other podcasting apps.