Political Roundup: Pres. Trump’s Visits To Puerto Rico And Las Vegas

It’s time again for the Houston Matters weekly political roundup with analysis of national, state, and local political stories — with an eye to how it all might affect Houston and Texas.

On this week’s edition: We discuss Pres. Donald Trump’s visits to Puerto Rico and Las Vegas, the renewed debate over gun control after the Las Vegas mass shooting, the president’s tax plan, and a federal court case over Harris County’s bail system.

Our panel of political experts this week includes: Brandon Rottinghaus, political science professor from the University of Houston and co-host of Houston Public Media’s Party Politics podcast; Mark Jones, political science fellow at Rice University’s Baker Institute for Public Policy; and Jon Taylor, political science professor at the University of St. Thomas.