Harris County Organizes Recovery Fair For Residents Affected By Hurricane Harvey

The Harris County Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Management will put together a recovery fair on Saturday for those affected by Hurricane Harvey. The event, the county says, will connect victims with information about available disaster assistance programs from governmental and non-profit organizations.
The Harvey Recovery Fair is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday at the Harris County Precinct 2 North East Community Center, located at James Driver Park, 10918 Bentley St, Houston, TX 77093.
Representatives from Harris County, the City of Houston, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), the Small Business Administration (SBA), and other volunteer agencies will be available to answer questions and help residents apply for disaster assistance. Additional recovery fairs will be held in the coming weeks to assist residents that live in other areas of Harris County.
- Free meals will be available for residents attending.
Participating Organizations:
Harris County Judge Ed Emmett
Harris County Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Management
Harris County Office of Commissioner Jack Morman
Harris County Community Services Department
Harris County Engineering Department
Harris County Flood Control District
Harris County Public Health Services
Harris Center for Mental Health and IDD
City of Houston Solid Waste Department
City of Houston Public Works and Engineering
Federal Emergency Management Administration (FEMA)
Small Business Administration (SBA)
U.S. Administration of Children and Families – Immediate Disaster Case Management
Billy Graham Ministries Rapid Response Team