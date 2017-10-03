Harris County Organizes Recovery Fair For Residents Affected By Hurricane Harvey

Agencies will be available to answer questions and help residents apply for disaster assistance.

The Harris County Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Management will put together a recovery fair on Saturday for those affected by Hurricane Harvey. The event, the county says, will connect victims with information about available disaster assistance programs from governmental and non-profit organizations.

The Harvey Recovery Fair is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday at the Harris County Precinct 2 North East Community Center, located at James Driver Park, 10918 Bentley St, Houston, TX 77093.

Representatives from Harris County, the City of Houston, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), the Small Business Administration (SBA), and other volunteer agencies will be available to answer questions and help residents apply for disaster assistance. Additional recovery fairs will be held in the coming weeks to assist residents that live in other areas of Harris County.

Information about the fair:

Free meals will be available for residents attending.



Participating Organizations:

Harris County Judge Ed Emmett

Harris County Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Management

Harris County Office of Commissioner Jack Morman

Harris County Community Services Department

Harris County Engineering Department

Harris County Flood Control District

Harris County Public Library

Harris County Public Health Services

Harris Center for Mental Health and IDD

City of Houston 311

City of Houston Solid Waste Department

City of Houston Public Works and Engineering

Federal Emergency Management Administration (FEMA)

Small Business Administration (SBA)

U.S. Administration of Children and Families – Immediate Disaster Case Management

American Red Cross

United Way of Greater Houston

Lone Star Legal Aid

Texas Gulf Coast VOAD

Billy Graham Ministries Rapid Response Team

Workforce Solutions