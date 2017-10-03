Will Vegas Shooting Change The Conversation About Guns In America?

We learn about several pieces of gun-related legislation backed by Texas lawmakers making their way through Congress now. And we discuss whether this latest mass shooting will, in any way, change the conversation about guns in America.

While we mourn the dead from Sunday night’s deadly mass shooting in Las Vegas — and wish a full and speedy recovery to the wounded — we can’t escape the inevitable: once again, we contemplate what impact – if any – a mass shooting might have on our national conversation about guns? Will lawmakers do anything in response to this latest incident of senseless violence?

Houston Matters host Craig Cohen talks with Jeremi Suri, a history professor at the University of Texas, and Dr. Michael Cavanaugh, a professor in the Department of Criminal Justice at the University of Houston-Downtown. They discuss what politicians have said so far about gun control in response to the shooting and whether any have announced any plans or new legislation to address guns. And we learn what legislation backed by Texas lawmakers is going through Congress now.

Then, Dr. David Branham joins us. He’s a professor of political science at the University of Houston-Downtown. We ask him whether this latest mass shooting will, in any way, change the conversation about guns in America.