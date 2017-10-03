UPDATE: 28 Non-Profits Get First Round Of Grants From City-County Fund To Help Harvey Victims

They will provide services such as emergency financial assistance, temporary housing and home repairs.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and Harris County Judge Ed Emmett announced Monday the first 28 recipients of grants funded through the consolidated Fund the City and the County created to help Harvey victims.

Tony Chase, co-chair of the Fund, says they have raised approximately $79 million.

The first round of grants amounts to $7.5 million and the chosen non-profits will use the money to provide services such as emergency financial assistance, temporary housing and home repairs.

Chase also says the goal is to have all the monies of the Fund distributed in the next nine to 12 months.