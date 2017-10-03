Houston’s 34th “National Night Out”

Organizers say it’s designed to heighten crime and drug prevention awareness, generate participation in anti-crime programs (like neighborhood watch groups), and strengthen community and police partnerships.

City officials are encouraging Houstonians to get together.

Now in its 34th year, National Night Out is a crime and drug prevention event for local communities. Organizers say it’s designed to heighten crime and drug prevention awareness, generate participation in anti-crime programs (like neighborhood watch groups), and strengthen community and police partnerships.

Many neighborhoods will be hosting a variety of special events between 6pm and 9pm; like block parties, carnivals, cookouts, and other activities.

“We urge everyone to come out, get to know their neighbors, turn on your lights. Let’s have a welcoming environment for each other,” said Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo. “Because, the first time we get to meet our neighbors shouldn’t be when we have massive flooding.”

According to the National Association of Town Watch, last year’s event was the largest ever: involving 38 million people in 16,000 communities from all 50 states, US territories and military bases worldwide.

Harris County and Houston area residents typically observe National Night Out on the first Tuesday in October.

