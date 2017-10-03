Full Show: Gun Control Debate Surfaces Again, And Ask The Allergy Doctor (Oct. 3, 2017)

On Tuesday’s edition of Houston Matters: How might the mass shooting in Las Vegas affect several pieces of gun-related legislation backed by Texas lawmakers? Also, an allergy expert answers your questions. And a Houston ensemble continues toward its goal of performing music from 20 different global cultures.

On Tuesday’s edition of Houston Matters: As Las Vegas reels from a mass shooting that left nearly 60 people dead and hundreds more wounded, several pieces of legislation backed by Texas lawmakers are making their way through Congress. Could the violence in Las Vegas have any impact on this legislation? How has the gun control debate changed, if at all? We talk with several experts and take your questions and comments.

Also this hour: With the dust settling from Harvey — literally and figuratively — we talk about the literal dust and mold kicked up in people’s lives as we talk with allergy specialist Dr. Dat Tran of Innovative Allergy Clinic. And a Houston ensemble continues toward its goal of performing music from 20 different global cultures.

