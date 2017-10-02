Stephen Paddock’s Dallas Neighbors Provide Information On His Time Living In Texas

Stephen Paddock, the perpetrator of the Las Vegas shooting, lived in a Dallas suburb, and his former neighbors speak up about their memories of him.

Mesquite police say 64-year-old Stephen Paddock lived in the Dallas suburb from 2004 to 2012.

Dallas County property records show Paddock owned a home on Clear Lake Lane from 2004 to 2009. The home was then transferred to his mother until 2014.

Some of Stephen Paddock’s old neighbors say they only saw him a handful of times and didn’t interact with him much.

George Huertas says he occasionally talked with Paddock’s mom, he said she was friendly. He only saw Paddock when he was visiting his mom.

“Paddock wasn’t very social and he would only talk if you talked to him,” Huertas said.

After Paddock’s mom moved to Florida, she sent Huertas oranges. He hasn’t stayed in touch with her.

The Dallas Morning News reports Paddock once managed an apartment complex in Mesquite.

Mesquite police say Paddock owned a few rental properties. Police said there is no indication they had contact with him.

Maria Almeida, who also lives on Clear Lake Lane, said she and her husband can’t believe the news.

“They just looked like normal people. They didn’t talk. She was very quiet. I mean, we were neighbors for years and all she would do is just come out, get her mail and take care of her yard, and she would just wave, say hi.”

Stephen Paddock’s brother lives in Florida, he told the Orlando Sentinel he’s dumbfounded by the shooting and can’t understand what happened.