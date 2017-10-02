News

Attending Large Public Events, In Aftermath Of Las Vegas Shooting

Houston’s police chief says there’s no guarantee for personal safety at large public gatherings like concerts or sports events. Chief Art Acevedo says public vigilance is essential.

It’s on the minds of operators of concert venues and sports facilities. The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion released a statement saying the safety of guests, staff and artists is a top priority. They’ll continue to implement heightened security at all events. Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo says the Las Vegas shootings happened in an open area. Indoor events at Minute Maid or the Toyota Center allow for controlled access and metal detectors. But he says the public has to be vigilant. If you see something, say something.

“When you know people that may be in possession of high-powered weapons. And when you know someone that is threatening violence or is having some sort of psychotic episode, let us know.”

Lee Schexnaider teaches an active shooter survival class.

“It’s situation awareness, to pay attention to what’s going on around you and where the exits are. You know, I don’t walk into a church and not know where the exits are. I, like most police officers, sit with my back to the wall at restaurants.”

Schexnaider says this event may be different, and it’s not just the casualty count. He says the 22,000 concert attendees are from around the country, and they’ll be telling their survivor stories, and there’ll be funerals across the country. That makes these shootings even more of a national issue.

