Texas House Appropriations Committee Holds Hearing To Assess Post-Harvey Recovery Process

Mayor Sylvester Turner advocates for more flood control projects like the Ike Dike and a third reservoir for Houston.

The Texas House Appropriations Committee is holding a hearing at the University of Houston to assess the post-Harvey recovery process.

Mayor Sylvester Turner is testifying before the Committee to inform its members about how the City of Houston is recovering.

Turner has said at this moment the two main priorities for the City are debris removal and housing for people impacted by Harvey.

The Houston Mayor has also advocated for more flood control projects, such as the Ike Dike and a third reservoir for Houston, among others.