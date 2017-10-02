Shooting In Las Vegas Prompts Houston To Examine Security Efforts For Large Venues

A witness to Sunday night’s mass shooting in Las Vegas tells us what he saw. And law enforcement experts talk about how to better secure large events in Greater Houston.

Las Vegas officials say at least 58 people are dead and more than 500 others were wounded after Stephen Paddock opened fire on a music festival from his hotel room in the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. Officials are calling it the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

Mark Bethune is originally from Santa Fe, southeast of Houston. He was at last night’s concert and took some time to speak with Houston Matters from Las Vegas describing what happened that evening and what the situation is like now.

Then: Could the shooting prompt greater security efforts at major events in Houston? We talk with Dr. Kevin Buckler, associate professor in the Department of Criminal Justice at the University of Houston-Downtown, and Lee Schexnaider, who teaches active shooter survival classes, about how to better ensure safety for patrons who attend these type of events.

Also: How will Greater Houston respond to last night’s mass shooting in Las Vegas? We talk with behavioral psychologist Dr. Michael Winters on how shootings of this magnitude affect our perceptions of what is, and isn’t, safe.