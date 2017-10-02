Realtors In Houston Area To Categorize Homes By Flood History

Houston realtors expect to divide houses post-Harvey on the market into two categories: those that flooded and those that didn’t.

Realtors around Houston will now be separating homes into two categories; those that flooded and those that didn’t.

For homes that did flood, Chris Sansone, a top realtor with RE/MAX, believes that once the houses are repaired, their value should hold.

“I’m not expecting homes in areas affected to see any adverse effect, and it may be three to six months before we get an idea of what the affected areas will experience from a pricing and resale standpoint,” Sansone said.

Karen Fahrmeier is an associate with Keller Williams. With almost 20-years experience selling homes in Kingwood, she thinks values could rise dramatically.

“It going to be better than it was prior. If it’s any indication by the number of brand new cars that are driving down Kingwood Drive, that’s what’s going to be happening with the housing market,” said Fahrmeier.

Fahrmeier also believes once potential causes of the flooding are addressed, concerns will subside.

“As soon as they get something resolved that says they’re not going be, letting the dam wash away Kingwood again, then everything is going to have everyone’s mind at ease.”

Fahrmeier added that the biggest concern for homeowners now, is finding a good deal on a rental, until their homes are repaired.