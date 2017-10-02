Texas Court Rules Cheerleaders Can Display Bible Verses at High School Games

Amidst scrutiny for speech and protests during sporting events, Texas high school cheerleaders are permitted to display bible quotes at football games.

Late last week, a Texas appeals court ruled that cheerleaders can display bible verses at high school football games – citing protected private speech.

Speech and protests during sporting events have been a recent topic for many school districts.

Cheerleaders at Kountze High School in Southeast Texas sued back in 2012 when the district said that banners with bible verses could not be displayed.

The district later changed their policy, and now a Texas appeals court has sided with the cheerleaders.

An attorney for the school district told the Dallas Morning News it hasn’t decided if it will appeal.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott tweeted on Sunday, “God bless these Texas cheerleaders who had the courage to display Bible verses on football banners.”

This comes at a time when football players who kneel in protest during the national anthem at games have been scrutinized nationwide.

Two high school football players in Crosby were kicked off their team on Friday, after one player knelt and another raised a fist during the national anthem.