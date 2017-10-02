Full Show: Houston Witness Recounts Vegas Shooting, And The Effect Of Climate Change On Hurricane Season (Oct. 2, 2017)

On Monday’s edition of Houston Matters: A Houston witness to the deadly shooting in Las Vegas shooting tells us what he saw. We ask a climatologist whether climate change has directly affected the highly active Atlantic hurricane season. Plus we take your pest control questions. And Jeff Balke talks Houston sports.

Then: With a highly active Atlantic hurricane season this year and a number of major, destructive storms, many are wondering how much our global climate might have affected the severity and number of storms. Though some sources are quick to assert that climate change did, in fact, directly affect our hurricanes, there’s still some uncertainty from the scientific community about how accurate that is. To learn more, we talk with a scientist who works with predictive models for hurricanes. Dr. Shuyi Chen is a professor of meteorology in the Department of Atmospheric Sciences at the University of Washington.

Also this hour: From rodents to roaches, we take your pest control questions for Jeff Murell with Bugco Houston. And we talk with Jeff Balke about the latest developments in Houston sports.

