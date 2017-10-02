Galveston Bay Has Been Negatively Impacted By Harvey

A local organization is making efforts to mitigate the effects the storm had on the coastal ecosystem

/

Bob Stokes is the president of the Galveston Bay Foundation.

He says Houston impacts Galveston Bay more than people may think.

“Buffalo Bayou and Greens Bayou and Cypress Creek, they all wind up down in Galveston Bay,” he says. “Galveston Bay is a central part of all the drainage for the whole region.“

Stokes says the surplus of flood water increased bacteria in the bay and added stress to the dolphin population, but those are things that can go back to normal without human help.

The same can’t be said for oysters.

“And there is concern that somewhere between 25 percent and 65 percent of the oysters in Galveston Bay die because of too much fresh water,” he says.

The foundation has been working to restore the oyster beds by adding limestone to their breeding grounds. It could take years to get things back to normal.

And another concern is the large amount of debris left by Harvey.

“With the storm and with all the drainage came a lot of pollution, a lot of debris,” he says. “There has been a lot of plastics, and float-ables, and just trash.”

The Galveston Bay Foundation is hosting events where people can volunteer to help pick up debris along the bay.