WATCH: What Are We Going To Do With All This Post-Harvey Trash?

Picking up such massive amounts of garbage requires strategy, and some of that plan is slowly being revealed.

Somewhere between five and eight million cubic yards of trash are on the streets of Houston, according to Derek Mebane of the City of Houston’s Solid Waste Management Department.

Picking up such massive amounts of garbage requires strategy, and some of that plan is slowly being revealed.

Watch the video above for a chat with Mebane and a Clear Lake resident, who gutted his home after Tropical Storm Harvey.  

Here’s what we else know about the trash situation:

 

