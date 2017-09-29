UH Student Leaders Declare Mental Health Crisis

The International Association of Counseling Services recommends colleges maintain one counselor for every 1,500 students. No public university in Texas meets that mark.

A recent student suicide and a 27% uptick in counseling appointments at the University of Houston has brought new attention to mental health on campus. Student leaders at the university recently voted to recognize a “mental health crisis” on campus.

“The university is doing everything they can to support us,” said Student Body President Winni Zhang. “What we’re really needing is Texas state as well as Congress members to really do something about mental health.”

Zhang hopes for legislators to pass similar bills to the Mental Health on Campus Improvement Act, which gave grants to campuses to improve mental and behavior services.

The problem is not limited to the University of Houston. The International Association of Counseling Services recommended that colleges have one counselor for every fifteen-hundred students. No public university in Texas meets that mark.

Michele Faith heads the Texas College Counselors Association. She says in addition to more counseling staff, more work needs to be done to end the stigma surrounding counseling. “Sometimes students think they’re going to the principal’s office,” she said. “There’s that stigma and shame, but if they see our faces out there, whether we’re doing a workshop, or whether we’re standing at a table, all the sudden they say, ‘Oh, well that person looks like a friendly person, or someone that’s concerned about me.’”

