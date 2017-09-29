Advice: Dealing With A Flooded Car And Navigating The Insurance Process

How do you tell if a car has been flooded — and what should you do if it has? A mechanic and an insurance expert answer your questions.

Some 250,000 insured vehicles were flooded during Harvey. That’s according to an estimate from the Insurance Council of Texas. The organization estimates another 50,000 uninsured vehicles were damaged by high water in the storm. Other estimates say as many half a million cars took on water during the storm and its aftermath.

If your car or truck was one of them, should you start your car and try to drive it? What are the dangers of trying to do anything with a flooded car? And how do you navigate the insurance process?

Two guests join Houston Matters to answer those questions: Mark Hanna, a spokesperson for the Insurance Council of Texas, and Brad Fink, owner/operator of Christian Brothers Automotive – Grand Parkway.