Texas Recovery Czar Calls Out Insurance Companies

The newly-appointed official hopes to minimize self-interest while Texas rebuilds.

Texas flood recovery czar John Sharp is calling out insurance companies for waiting on FEMA money to decide flood and other Harvey-related claims.

“That’s bullshit,” he said in an interview with the Texas Tribune. “That’s not where the money’s supposed to come from. The first money is supposed to come from [the insurance companies].”

Sharp’s comment was part of a larger point that he hopes to discourage “self-interest” in the rebuilding process. The czar hopes to curtail rebuilding and new development in flood-prone areas.

