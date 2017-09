Beyoncé released a new song that’s proceeds will go to hurricane relief for Puerto Rico.

Beyoncé shared a new song on Instagram Thursday and announced that all the proceeds would go to Hurricane relief for Puerto Rico.

Beyond that, the funds raised will also assist relief efforts in Mexico and other Carribean islands affected by the recent hurricanes, the artist said.

A page has been created on the Houston native pop star’s website to accept donations: Beyonce.com/reliefefforts

I am donating my proceeds from this song to hurricane relief charities for Puerto Rico, Mexico and the other affected Caribbean islands. To help go to Beyonce.com/reliefefforts. A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Sep 28, 2017 at 6:09pm PDT