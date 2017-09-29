Florida Murder Suspect Located At Harvey Shelter

Julian Williams has been arrested in Houston.

A Florida murder suspect has been arrested in Houston after being located at a shelter for Hurricane Harvey victims.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s office says it received a tip that Julian Williams was located at a Harvey shelter, in Houston.

The shelter has not been named, at this time, but we do know it was located in Harris County.

Officials in Jacksonville say they forwarded the tip to the Houston Police Department, which was able to apprehend the 36-year-old suspect, earlier this week.

Williams allegedly shot two people at a Jacksonville gas station in July, killing one person.

Williams attempted to give a fake name to police, when the HPD was able to make contact. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook, saying “that clearly did not help him.”