What Does The Future Hold For The National Flood Insurance Program?

With recent uncertainty around the NFIP, we examine the potential future of the program at a time when disaster payouts from Harvey could total around $11 billion.

The National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) was set to expire tomorrow (Sept. 30, 2017). That is, until President Trump reauthorized the program just a couple of weeks ago.

Now, Congress has more time to consider how to reform this program, but, at the same time, FEMA just announced the NFIP has depleted its capacity to borrow from the Treasury Department.

We examine the potential future of the NFIP, especially as officials estimate Harvey will result in $11 billion in payouts.

Joining us in the studio to talk more about what is going on is Seth Chandler, a professor at the University of Houston Law Center.