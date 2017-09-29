Full Show: The Future Of The National Flood Insurance Program, And Flooded Vehicles (Sept. 29, 2017)

On Friday’s edition of Houston Matters: We examine the potential future of the National Flood Insurance Program. We off advice on dealing with a flooded vehicle. Our panel of non-experts discusses The Good, The Bad, And The Ugly of this week’s news. And we talk with comedian Cameron Esposito.

On Friday’s edition of Houston Matters: The National Flood Insurance Program was set to expire tomorrow (Sept. 30, 2017). We examine the potential future of the program, especially as officials estimate Harvey will result in $11 billion in payouts.

Also this hour, Some 250,000 insured vehicles were flooded during Harvey. We get some advice on what to do when dealing with a flooded vehicle and navigating the insurance process.

Plus: Our panel of non-experts weighs in on The Good, The Bad, And The Ugly of this week’s news. And comedian Cameron Esposito talks about the odd jobs she had to work before making it in comedy.

