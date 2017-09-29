Tapping The Rainy Day Fund To Pay For Harvey: The Good, Bad And Ugly Of The Week’s News

Our panel of non-experts weighs in on the stories from this week’s news and decides if they’re good, bad, or ugly.

A lot can happen in a week. Some of it good. Some of it bad. Some of it downright ugly. When faced with intriguing developments in the week’s news, we turn to a rotating panel of “non-experts” to parse The Good, The Bad, And The Ugly of it all.

This week, our panel weighs in on Gov. Abbott rejecting a request from Mayor Turner to tap the state’s rainy day fund to help the city pay for damages caused by Harvey, a class action lawsuit taking Houston officials to task for the effects of a backlog of untested rape kits, and Houston athletes getting involved in the controversy surrounding protests during the national anthem.

Our panel of non-experts this week includes:

Dr. Vivian Ho, health economist at Rice University and Baylor College of Medicine.

Lisa Falkenberg, Houston Chronicle columnist

Natalie Arceneaux, host of Your Business with C+A on KNTH 1070 AM