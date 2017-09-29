Party Politics, Texas Edition Ep. 26: If Straus Is Out, Who Is In For Texas House Speaker?

/

On this episode of Party Politics: Texas Edition, co-hosts Jay Aiyer and Brandon Rottinghaus poke around to find out what’s happening in Texas politics:

Cats and dogs living together: Cornyn endorses Cruz

SB 4 upheld (sort of)

Abbott rejects Rainy Day appeal — Turner vs. Abbott

George P. Bush and the Alamo

Then, the profs take a deep dive into who the next speaker of the Texas House might be. By the way, don’t forget to check out our national episodes of Party Politics, too.

Party Politics is produced by Dacia Clay and Edel Howlin. Our audio engineer is Todd Hulslander.