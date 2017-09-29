Podcast

Party Politics, Texas Edition Ep. 26: If Straus Is Out, Who Is In For Texas House Speaker?

“I’m not a lawyer, but I am a Texan. I’m disgusted by all this. Tell the lieutenant governor I don’t want the suicide of a single Texan on my hands” – House Speaker Joe Straus

Texas State House Speaker Joe Straus on the floor of the House, April 6, 2017.

On this episode of Party Politics: Texas Edition, co-hosts Jay Aiyer and Brandon Rottinghaus poke around to find out what’s happening in Texas politics:

  • Cats and dogs living together: Cornyn endorses Cruz
  • SB 4 upheld (sort of)
  • Abbott rejects Rainy Day appealTurner vs. Abbott
  • George P. Bush and the Alamo

Then, the profs take a deep dive into who the next speaker of the Texas House might be. By the way, don’t forget to check out our national episodes of Party Politics, too.

Party Politics is produced by Dacia Clay and Edel Howlin. Our audio engineer is Todd Hulslander.

Bob Daemmrich for the Texas Tribune
Laura Skelding for The Texas Tribune

