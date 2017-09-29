Party Politics, National Edition Ep. 26: Let’s Talk About Tax Baby!

“Our new Constitution is now established, and has an appearance that promises permanency; but in this world nothing can be said to be certain, except death and taxes.” – Benjamin Franklin, Well-Known Smart Guy

On this episode of Party Politics, co-hosts Jay Aiyer and Brandon Rottinghaus dive into this week’s intense national news cycle:

Roll Tide—Alabama picks the other guy that President Trump didn’t endorse

White House insiders using personal emails

Graham-Cassidy, healthcare 3.0 goes down

Travel ban extended

NFL vs. Trump

Then, the profs talk about whether, with healthcare reform off the table, it is time for tax reform again. As always, don’t forget to listen to our weekly Texas-centered episodes, too!

Party Politics is produced by Dacia Clay and Edel Howlin. Our audio engineer is Todd Hulslander.