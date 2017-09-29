Party Politics, National Edition Ep. 26: Let’s Talk About Tax Baby!

/
On this episode of Party Politics, co-hosts Jay Aiyer and Brandon Rottinghaus dive into this week’s intense national news cycle:
- Roll Tide—Alabama picks the other guy that President Trump didn’t endorse
- White House insiders using personal emails
- Graham-Cassidy, healthcare 3.0 goes down
- Travel ban extended
- NFL vs. Trump
Then, the profs talk about whether, with healthcare reform off the table, it is time for tax reform again. As always, don’t forget to listen to our weekly Texas-centered episodes, too!
Party Politics is produced by Dacia Clay and Edel Howlin. Our audio engineer is Todd Hulslander.