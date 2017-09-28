City Of Houston Will Provide Information About Post-Harvey Debris Removal Online

It will be presented as a section of the website HoustonRecovers.org.

The City of Houston wants to be more proactive about informing residents regarding its post-Harvey clean-up operations.

With that goal, the Mayor’s Office of Innovation is working on adding a section to the website HoustonRecovers.org that will provide updated information about debris removal, such as totals on how much has been picked up but also where clean-up crews are working.

The section will be called “Harvey By The Numbers” and the City hopes to have it online by Friday.

Alan Bernstein, director of Communications for the Mayor’s Office, says the new resource will also be interactive because “it’s going to include a way for residents to report the need for the City to pick up their debris.”

The reports from residents, through the website and through the 311 service, can help the City gather data to apply for reimbursements from the federal government.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has said removing all the debris Harvey has generated in Houston could take six months but, according to Bernstein, the City’s goal is to have most of the work completed by Thanksgiving.