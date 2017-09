We talk with the SPCA about their efforts — especially when it comes to reuniting bigger animals with their owners after the storm.

The Houston SPCA just announced it has reunited more than 200 animals with their owners in the aftermath of Harvey. That’s everything from cats and dogs to horses and other livestock.

We talk with the Lisa Tynan, Community Outreach Manager for the Houston SPCA about their efforts, especially when it comes to the bigger animals.