Full Show: Advice On SBA Disaster Relief, And Reuniting Animals And Owners After Harvey (Sept. 28, 2017)

On Thursday’s Houston Matters: A representative from the Small Business Administration answers your questions about applying for disaster relief aid from the agency. We learn how the Houston SPCA is reuniting animals with their owners after Harvey. And Houston’s poet laureate shares poetry she wrote after the storm.

On Thursday’s edition of Houston Matters: The U.S. Small Business Administration has been on the ground in Houston for more than a month aiding in disaster relief from Harvey. But if you don’t own a business, their services don’t apply to you, right? Not true.

Yolanda Stokes with the SBA’s Office of Disaster Assistance says, while the SBA does help business owners, it also provides low-interest disaster relief loans to homeowners, property owners, and renters. She answers listener questions about how to apply for SBA disaster relief loans, who can apply, what kind of credit history you have to have, how the loans work in conjunction with disaster relief grants, and more.

Also this hour: We learn how the Houston SPCA has reunited some 200 animals with their owners in the aftermath of Harvey. And Houston’s poet laureate shares some poetry she wrote in the aftermath of the storm.

