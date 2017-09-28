News

WATCH: Harvey Brought The Roof Down, Damaging Historic Mural

Repairs are underway for a historic work of art damaged by Harvey’s floods.

A historic mural is being carefully repaired after getting damaged during Tropical Storm Harvey. Attempts are currently underway to draw water out of the 64-year-old piece. 

The John Biggers artwork is a teaching tool at the Blue Triangle Community Center in the Third Ward. It is called Contribution of Negro Women to American Life and Education, and it features icons such as Harriet Tubman and Sojourner Truth. Right now, the work is peppered with black specks from mold.

Learn about the artist’s legacy, and contributions to the Houston area.

See images of the damage at the community center below.

