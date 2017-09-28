WATCH: Harvey Brought The Roof Down, Damaging Historic Mural

A historic mural is being carefully repaired after getting damaged during Tropical Storm Harvey. Attempts are currently underway to draw water out of the 64-year-old piece.

The John Biggers artwork is a teaching tool at the Blue Triangle Community Center in the Third Ward. It is called Contribution of Negro Women to American Life and Education, and it features icons such as Harriet Tubman and Sojourner Truth. Right now, the work is peppered with black specks from mold.

