Turner Says Harvey Damages Suffered By Public Buildings In Houston Could Exceed $175 Million

The Mayor notes the City needs to purchase additional insurance.

Post-Harvey recovery expenses are piling up for Houston and, besides clean-up costs, Mayor Sylvester Turner warns the severe damage to public buildings means the City needs more insurance coverage.

Mayor Turner said during his weekly report to the City Council that the damages Harvey caused to public buildings in Houston could exceed $175 million.

The limit on the City’s insurance policy is $100 million, so Houston needs to get additional coverage as soon as possible because the hurricane season hasn’t finished.

Turner says the City has already spent the $20 million it budgeted for emergency funding.

“We had our Rainy Day Fund, Economic Stabilization Fund, we have used it completely, OK? That’s down to zero,” the Mayor stressed during the customary press conference he holds after Council meetings.

New insurance could cost around $10 million and that is is in addition to the expense of cleaning up the astounding amount of debris caused by Harvey, which the City estimates will be at least $25 million.

As the City continues to pay bills, Turner still thinks Texas should help Houston using the State’s Rainy Day Fund. “If 50 inches of rain doesn’t qualify for the Rainy Day Fund, then I don’t know what will,” the Mayor noted at the press conference.

Turner and Governor Greg Abbott have been at odds this week over how the City should pay for these mounting costs.